Greek Festival In High Gear This Weekend

Organizers are pointing to all kinds of milestones for the Greek Festival at Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Saginaw Township on the corner of McCarty and Mackinaw.

Chairman David Nichols says this year marks the Festival’s 40th anniversary to go with the 80th anniversary of

Saint Demetrios Church plus a full 100 years since the arrival of Greek immigrants to the Saginaw area.

Nichols added admission is $3 for adults and free for children 12 and under.

Face painting, inflatables and an obstacle course are among the activities for youngsters to go with unique Greek dancing, music and food. Hours are Noon to 11 Saturday and Noon to Five Sunday.