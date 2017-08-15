Great Tuesday Tour at the River Rock Cafe!

This week’s stop on our Tuesday Tour of locally owned and operated restaurants took us to the River Rock Cafe, 614 E. Midland St. in Bay City. There’s construction going on in front of the restaurant, but they’re open for business and it’s pretty easy to find a nearby place to park (they have an entrance on Linn St. ).

We had a great time taking in the fun and historic atmosphere, and sampling some scrumptious dishes!

On the left in the photo is the Southern Stack-up: “Mounds of fresh Parm Potatoes, crumbled sausage, any style eggs, biscuit, cheese and covered with sausage gravy.

On the right: Big Boss Man Steak Sandwich: “tangy River Rock ‘Boss’ sauce, grilled mushrooms and mozzarella cheese on thick chewy Italian bread.”

Can you say yum?!