Great Potential Seen For Delta Health Care Programs
By John Hall
|
Apr 11, 2018 @ 2:23 AM

Delta College administrators told trustees at their dinner meeting Tuesday that there’s great potential when it comes to health related careers with nearly a dozen curriculum’s available ranging from nursing and surgical technology to radiography and respiratory care.

Just under 25 % of Delta students are enrolled in some type of occupational  health field as a primary major.

Delta says it’s also considering going back to state lawmakers once again to ask if it can offer bachelor’s degrees in nursing related fields, given the
need to fill an increasing number of vacancies at area hospitals as more older nurses choose to retire.

