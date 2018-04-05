Great Lakes Loons Kick Off 2018 Season At Home Against Lansing Lugnuts
By John Hall
|
Apr 5, 2018 @ 10:11 PM
WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt

It’s back to baseball for the Great Lakes Loons who opened the 2018 season Thursday at Midland’s Dow Diamond against the Lansing Lugnuts.

Loons General Manager Scott Litle says there’s lots of excitement when the season starts even if the fans have to bundle up against the cold.

Litle added this year’s team features a blend of young, but still fairly experienced players combined with interesting prospects making for perhaps a special year.

Litle noted that tickets start at seven dollars which when combined with promotions like fireworks and dollar “feast” nights should continue to make the Loons “fan friendly” for those living in the Great Lakes Bay and surrounding regions.

RELATED CONTENT

Saginaw Area Priest Facing More Charges Politics On Local Luncheon Menu Protesters Criticize Candidate For Governor Bill Schuette Saginaw Elementary School Target of False Threat Millage Request And Lease Agreement Being Pursued In Saginaw County Saginaw NAACP Wants Transparency from Saginaw School Board
Comments