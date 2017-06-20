Great Lakes Loons Draw Big Crowds During Busy Week

Officials for the Great Lakes Loons estimate about 10,000 people showed up for two days of activities at Midland’s Dow Diamond.

Loon General Manager Scott Litle says that included the Home Run Derby and concert Monday followed by the Midwest League All Star Game Tuesday night.

Litle called it great to showcase Midland and the Great Lakes Bay Region to visiting fans and officials from rival Midwest League and other minor league baseball organizations.

Litle is hopeful a second half run could once again put the Loons into the post-season and give them a chance to defend the Midwest League title they won last year.