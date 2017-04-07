Great Lakes Loons Back To Kick Off 2017 Season

Baseball returned to Midland Friday as the Great Lakes Loons opened defense of their 2016 Midwest League title with a doubleheader consisting of two seven inning games against the Lansing Lugnuts at Dow Diamond.

Loons General Manager Scott Litle says it feels great to be a championship team after the completion of an amazing run at the end of last season.

Litle noted 12 players are back from last year’s squad and there’s also four prospects from Baseball America’s Top 30 on the roster.

The big highlight for this season will come June 19th and 20th when the Loons host this year’s Midwest League All Star Game festivities.

The first night will be devoted to a Home Run Derby and concert followed by the game itself on the second night.