Great Lakes Fruit, Vegetable, Farm Market, and Greenhouse Growers EXPO

Date: December 5, 2017 – December 7, 2017

Location: DeVos Place Conference Center, 303 Monroe Ave. NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Contact: Benjamin Phillips, phill406@anr.msu.edu

Farm Market Bus Tour to precede the EXPO on Dec 4. 75+ education sessions and workshops will be offered over three days at the EXPO, with RUP and CEU credits. 450+ exhibitors in an expanded trade show including a new area for farm market exhibitors. The EXPO offers many special events, receptions and other networking opportunities. Check out the brochure, agenda, and register here: http://www.glexpo.com/