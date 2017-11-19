Great Lakes Fruit, Vegetable and Farm Market EXPO

About the EXPO:

4,200+ people from 42 states and eight Canadian provinces attended the 2016 EXPO.

70+ education sessions and workshops will be offered over the three day period.

450+ exhibitors in an expanded tradeshow.

The EXPO offers many special events, receptions and other networking opportunities.

Over three days, the program includes sessions on fruit crops, vegetable crops, other specialty crops, greenhouse crop production and marketing, farm marketing ideas and operations, farmers’ markets and organic production and marketing. There will also be sessions covering a diversity of general interest topics, including food safety and labor.

Presentations will be made by researchers and Extension educators from Michigan State University, other Land Grant universities and industry. Many of the education sessions will offer credits for Michigan and Ohio Private and Commercial Pesticide Applicators and Certified Crop Advisors.