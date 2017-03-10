Great Lakes Bay Region Partners with Pure Michigan Campaign

The Pure Michigan advertising campaign is helping drive tourism dollars to the Great Lakes Bay Region.

In 2015, more than $1.1 billion was spent in Bay, Midland and Saginaw counties in business and leisure travel. Speaking at the Great Lakes Bay Region Convention and Visitor’s Bureau (CVB) annual meeting at the DoubleTree Hotel in Bay City Friday, March 10, Travel Michigan Advertising Specialist Ken Yarsevich says tourism is a strong economic driver for the region. He says the Pure Michigan campaign brings a lot of traffic to the CVB website, www.gogreat.com.

“Their traffic was about 231,000 visitors. We drive about 98,000 of that to them. So from a campaign standpoint, we’re driving people the way it should be, as a campaign would.”

Yarsevich says tourism makes up the third largest industry in the Great lakes Bay Region. Now, with the bureau partnering with the campaign, the Pure Michigan website at www.michigan.org has the Great Lakes Bay Region as one of five featured destinations around the state.

Yarsevich says the campaign is targeting a national audience.

“On a national basis, those numbers are improving. It keeps growing… So what can we do to increase more people from outside the Great Lakes region coming? Increase our campaign. Keep it active, keep it going.”

Yarsevich says some ways to bring more traffic to the region is to target specific groups of people like millennials or golfers and market activities, not just the region.

The CVB is also rolling out new digital features to help promote the area for tourism. A Go Great travel tip cam will utilize Facebook Live to share outings hosted by travel experts. Live streaming video will be available for a number of events around the region and the Go Great blog will feature tips and advice for a variety of activities like golfing, fishing or simply enjoying the outdoors.

CVB Executive Director Nancy Parker says the new features bring the bureau’s digital marketing up to date.

“There’s so much now with social media and we are right up to date with all the social media things that are going on. We’re keeping pace with technology which, for organizations, is difficult to do.”