Great Lakes Bay Region Convention & Visitors Bureau Opens New Midland Office

Great Lakes Bay Region Convention & Visitors Bureau CEO Annette Rummel and GLBR CVB Board Chairman Tim Shelton cut a ribbon to open the new bureau office. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

Midland’s downtown business district has a new service to help visitors to the community.

Great Lakes Bay Region Convention and Visitors Bureau CEO Annette Rummel says visitors can get a variety of free information, help with booking hotel rooms and other services in the new Midland office at 128 East Main.

Rummel says combining three separate CVB’s in Midland, Bay and Saginaw Counties into one unit has produced great results. Rummel said the consolidation has reduced operating expenses by over 85%.

With help from the Midland Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors Club, a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday, opened Midland’s new convention and visitors bureau.

Rummel said partnering with the state’s tourism arm, ‘Pure Michigan’, has produced great results by advertising the region, nationally. She said attracting a major event to the Midland area brings additional business to the Bay City and Saginaw areas.