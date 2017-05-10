Great Lakes Bay Region Convention & Visitors Bureau Opens New Midland Office
By Bill Hewitt
|
May 10, 2017 @ 8:53 PM
Great Lakes Bay Region Convention & Visitors Bureau CEO Annette Rummel and GLBR CVB Board Chairman Tim Shelton cut a ribbon to open the new bureau office. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

Midland’s downtown business district has a new service to help visitors to the community.
Great Lakes Bay Region Convention and Visitors Bureau CEO Annette Rummel says visitors can get a variety of free information, help with booking hotel rooms and other services in the new Midland office at 128 East Main.

Rummel says combining three separate CVB’s in Midland, Bay and Saginaw Counties into one unit has produced great results. Rummel said the consolidation has reduced operating expenses by over 85%.

With help from the Midland Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors Club, a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday, opened Midland’s new convention and visitors bureau.

Rummel said partnering with the state’s tourism arm, ‘Pure Michigan’, has produced great results by advertising the region, nationally. She said attracting a major event to the Midland area brings additional business to the Bay City and Saginaw areas.

St. Brigid of Kildare Catholic Church priest, Fr. Patrick O’Connor blesses the new tourism bureau office.
Midland’s new convention & visitor bureau at 128 E. Main Street.
(WSGW News photos by Bill Hewitt)

Related Content

Saginaw Police Identify Attempted Hit and Run Susp...
Dow Bay Area Family Y Hosting 4th Pirates Festival
National Crime Victims’ Rights Week Kicks Of...
Saginaw Spirit Reveals 15th Anniversary Logo
Bay City Commission And Mayor Declare March as Bay...
Frankenmuth Bavarian Inn Matriarch to Celebrate 95...
Comments