Great Lakes Bay Region CAN Council Holds Largest Regional Yearly Fundraiser

Over 500 people packed the Horizons Conference Center on State Street in Saginaw Township Thursday evening for the 24th annual Mardi Gras Auction supporting the Child Abuse and Neglect or CAN Council Great Lakes Bay Region.

CAN Council Public Awareness and Donor Relations Manager Abby Scherzer says auction proceeds provide the financial backbone for programming year round in Saginaw and Bay Counties.

That includes prevention education, supporting the Child Advocacy Center and CASA or court appointed special advocates or volunteers working with foster children under court jurisdiction.