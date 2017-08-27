It’s a Great Day for Burgers and Pots de Creme!
By Ann Williams
|
Aug 27, 2017 @ 9:35 AM

Sunday, August 27th is another “two-fer” food holiday, as we like to call it. It’s both National Burger Day AND National Pots de Creme Day (pronounced “poe-da-KREM”).

We know you’ve had a few burgers in your day, but you may not have had a pot de creme. It’s a French dessert dating back to the 17th century, and it’s similar to pudding or custard. The name means “pot of custard” or “pot of creme,” and also refers to the porcelain cups in which it’s traditionally made and served. It’s made with eggs, egg yolks, cream, milk and a flavoring, usually vanilla or chocolate. We’ve never tried to make it, but it sounds delish! Here’s a recipe:

http://www.epicurious.com/recipes/food/views/chocolate-pots-de-creme-104100

Related Content

S’Mores Bars
Shrimp with Ground Pork
Onion Casserole
It’s National Watermelon Day!
Tuesday Tour – January 31
Reuben Wedges
Comments