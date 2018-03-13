Gratiot County Police Need Help Idenitfying Body

The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a body. Two hunters discovered the body of a white male on Sunday along Warner Road near Olive in Serville Township and immediately called 9-1-1. The body has been sent to a Lansing hospital for an autopsy. It’s unknown at this time how the man died. The victim is described as about 60-70 years old, 5’9″ and 180 pounds with thinning, medium length brown and grey hair. He has a tattoo of an eagle on his right shoulder and a tattoo of a skull wearing a cowboy hat and handkerchief on his left shoulder. The skull tattoo is bordered by the written states of Texas, Florida and Michigan. He also has the middle and ring fingers of his right hand taped together. Anyone with information regarding the man is asked to call (989) 875-5214.