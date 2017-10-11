Grass Roots Group Seeks Change In Drawing Legislative District Boundaries

Every 10-years federal and state laws require legislative boundaries be drawn to correspond to results of the U. S. Census. In Michigan, those boundaries are drawn by the political party controlling Lansing, behind closed doors.

A grass roots organization, Voters Not Politicians, is seeking to put a constitutional amendment on the November, 2018, general election ballot to create an independent commission of citizens to draw the lines. The panel would consist of citizens, four Democrats, four Republicans and five favoring an independent or third party view. All meetings would be held in public subject to the Open Meeting and Freedom of Information laws.

Fahey told Tuesday night’s town hall in Bay City’s State Theatre, the group has collected almost two thirds of the required, 315,654 registered voter signatures. The deadline for submitting the petition is next February.

She said there’s been little opposition so far, but expects political special interest groups to come forward to fight the idea if it makes the ballot.

More information is available on the group’s web site http://votersnotpoliticians.com