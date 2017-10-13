Grant Will Help Fix Flood-Damaged Midland Library

A $400,000 grant from the Herbert H. and Grace A. Dow Foundation will help the Grace A. Dow Memorial Library in Midland recover from water damage caused by widespread flooding that affected the area in June. The entire lower level of the library building sustained significant flood damage, including the Community Room, Youth Services and Midland Community Television (MCTV).

The grant will be used to replace and repair infrastructure in those areas, including carpeting, walls, built-in cabinets, baseboards and other woodwork, paint and more. Bidding for the work will open in November. The damage total, including cleanup after the flooding, is estimated at $1.5 million, which officials said greatly exceeds the city of Midland’s flood insurance policy.