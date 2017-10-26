Governor Snyder Reappoints Farmers to Soybean Checkoff Board

Laurie Isley of Palmyra and Sarah Peterson of Niles were recently reappointed by Governor Rick Snyder to their second terms on the Michigan Soybean Promotion Committee (MSPC).

Laurie Isley, owner of Sunrise Farms, Inc., was raised on a crop and livestock farm in Washtenaw County and has lived on a cash crop farm in Lenawee County for the past 38 years. Laurie is a third generation farmer raising crops using minimum tillage techniques. She, along with her husband James, farm approximately 1,000 acres of corn and soybeans annually. Laurie received her bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University (MSU) in Agriculture and Natural Resources and a Master of Arts degree in Educational Leadership from Concordia University.

In addition to farming, Laurie was active in 4-H, has 35 years of teaching experience in agricultural science and natural resources at Blissfield High School where she also served as FFA advisor and currently serves as Lenawee County Farm Bureau president. She also has written and implemented agricultural lessons for elementary students that are tied to the state requirements for science and social studies, and served on the state’s Farm Bureau Promotion and Education Committee for six years.

For MSPC, Laurie will continue to represent soybean farmers in District 3 which includes Lenawee, Livingston, Monroe, Washtenaw and Wayne counties.

Sarah Peterson is originally from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula where she was raised on a dairy and beef operation. She attended MSU where she studied animal science with an emphasis in agri-business. She worked at the MSU Beef Cattle Research Center where she met her future husband, Alan. She moved to his home in southwest Michigan where Sarah became active on the Peterson’s 1,500 acre farm raising soybeans, corn, pasture ground, beef cattle and now two children. Some of their acreage is also rented out for raising watermelon, peas, sweet corn and potatoes.

Sarah works on the farm with strip-tillage, processing cattle, harvesting beans, driving the grain cart, running for parts, and whatever else is needed. She also participated in Annie’s Project through MSU, Profile which is an 18-month Michigan Farm Bureau Leadership program, was selected as Young Farmer Leader of Farm Bureau, served as a 4-H leader, loves educating the public on agriculture and was selected as Monsanto’s northeast regional winner of Farm Mom of the Year a few years ago. Sarah is also interested in blogging and talking to the media. She wants to continue to advance in agriculture with her young family.

Sarah will continue to represent soybean farmers in District 1 which covers Berrien, Branch, Cass, Kalamazoo, St. Joseph and Van Buren counties.

Michigan soybean farmers are represented by seven governor-appointed farmer directors which make up the Michigan Soybean Promotion Committee. MSPC’s mission is to “Manage checkoff resources to increase return on investment for Michigan soybean farmers while enhancing sustainable soybean production.” The other five MSPC directors are: Pete Crawford, Dansville; Dennis Gardner, Croswell; Mike Sahr, Saginaw; Alan Moore, Bannister; and Steve Koeman, Hamilton.

The board’s last regular meeting this calendar year is December 14 and will meet in 2018 on January 17, February 14, March 28, June 13, June 20, August 8, August 30 and September 19. Board meetings will be held at the Agronomy Farm at MSU in East Lansing unless otherwise announced.