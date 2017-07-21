Governor Seeks Federal Disaster Declaration for June Flooding

Governor Rick Snyder has asked President Donald Trump for a disaster declaration to help with recovery efforts after flooding caused damage in four mid-Michigan counties. The governor made the request Friday, seeking supplementary federal aid to help residents with things such as temporary housing, home repairs and low-cost loans.

The flooding in Bay, Isabella, Gladwin and Midland counties happened in June, following heavy rainfall.

The governor’s request will be reviewed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which will advise Trump on whether it should be granted.

It’s not clear how much damage the severe weather and flooding caused, but Snyder calls it a “historic flood” and says “we’re looking at every resource to help them rebuild.”