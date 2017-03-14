THE WSGW ONLINE and APP POLL…..

The House Republican health care plan, The American Health Care Act, has been introduced.

The CBO has done its analysis, offering up information for supporters to use and information for opponents to use.

POLL QUESTION: From what you know at this time, do you support or oppose the GOP health plan, The American Health Care Act?

– I support

– I oppose

– I Don’t Know

When you vote, you'll see totals from the previous poll about President Trump claiming President Obama wiretapped Trump Tower.

POLL QUESTION: What do you believe about President Trump’s claim of President Obama ordering wiretapping at Trump Tower?

– It could be the craziest thing Trump ever said – 11%

– Congressional committees need to investigate – 86%

– I don’t know – 3%