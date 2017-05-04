Good Samaritan Rescue Mission Celebrates 12 Years Serving Bay City

Bay City’s Good Samaritan Rescue Mission on the corner of 9th and Madison hosted an open house and dinner Thursday to celebrate its 12th anniversary.

Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan C-E-O Dan Streeter recalled that seven people came in out of the cold on that first night in 2005 , compared to 67 in residence last night.

Streeter added on an average night last year Good Samaritan housed 80 residents.

He says Good Samaritan offers not only food and shelter, but also life skills and vocational training classes to help break the cycle of homelessness.

To learn more, go to g-s-r-m bay city.org where you can apply to volunteer or you can make a donation through their Giving Page.