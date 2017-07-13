Good Jobs For Michigan Tax Incentive Plan Support Crosses The Political Divide

The Good Jobs for Michigan legislative initiative had strong support from Republicans and Democrats.

That includes State Representative Brian Elder who participated in efforts to revise the measure late last month when it had stalled.

The Bay City Democrat spoke after a key House vote this week passing the plan and sending it to the Governor for his signature.

Advocates say it would provide better structured tax incentives to attract companies offering to bring 250, 500 or 3,000 jobs to Michigan.