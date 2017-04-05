Golden Corral Restaurant Coming To Saginaw Township

Golden Corral specializing in buffet style meals with grilled to order sirloin steak, rotisserie chicken and pot roast among other offerings is coming to Saginaw Township.

The Township’s Associate Director of Community Development Tony Dier says Planning Commissioners approved the project.

Dier explained the 11,000 square foot-plus restaurant will be located at 4435 Bay Road near Schust in front of the Cube Smart storage facility.

Dier added officials hope construction can begin by late spring or early summer.

Raleigh, North Carolina based Golden Corral’s other Michigan locations include Flint, Lansing, Muskegon and Holland.