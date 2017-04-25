Go Green Celebration Highlights Recycling in Saginaw

The Green Team, a committee comprised of Saginaw city staff and volunteers, held their 8th annual Go Green Celebration at City Hall Tuesday, April 25.

Held in conjunction with Earth Day and Arbor Day, this year’s theme is Recycle for a Better Life. Organizations like the United Way of Saginaw County, Underground Railroad and the Mid-Michigan Waste Authority each had their own tips and ideas on ways city residents can reduce their trash.

Green Team Chair and retired firefighter Tyrone Harge says there are simple ways to get started recycling.

“We’re doing our part, we want the citizens to continue doing their part, even do more. My recommendation is just put a can next to your trash. Instead of putting your newspaper in the trash, take it and just put it in the recycle bin. It’s really that easy.”

The Green Team meets once a month. Anyone who would like more information can call Harge at (989) 992-2767 or the city at (989) 399-1311.