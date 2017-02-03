GM Invests in Bay City Plant

General Motors has announced a $20 million investment in the Bay City Powertrain plant to support production of cam rough machining operations for future engine programs. The investment will retain about 15 hourly jobs.

Bay City Powertrain produces engine components used in Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles.

This latest investment brings GM’s investment in the Bay City Plant to more than $269 million since 2010. It’s also part of a $1 billion investment in US manufacturing operations that GM announced in January.

(photos courtesy GM Communications)