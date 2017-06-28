Gladwin County Declares Emergency

A state of emergency has been declared in Gladwin County following the weekend’s flood. Officials are reporting widespread damage to private property and public infrastructure after heavy rains caused massive flooding in a four county region. Gladwin County joins Bay, Isabella and Midland counties in declaring a state of emergency, making it eligible for state relief funds. The county Department of Emergency Management is asking residents to report any damage by calling (989) 426-6871. Leave your name, address, telephone number and information on what was damaged.