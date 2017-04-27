We are joining hundreds of communities across the country in a one-day giving challenge to raise funds for nonprofits. Click one of the Give Local logos above to donate to a nonprofit in your community!



Over 80 local nonprofit organizations are participating. On May 2nd, 2017 we have just 24 hours to donate to the endowment funds of these organizations, helping them continue their good work well into the future.

Each gift goes further through a matching pool. In addition, prizes and incentives will be awarded to participating nonprofits throughout the day.

Imagine the impact we can have if we invite our entire community to give local!

