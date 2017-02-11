Who Gets Grandma’s Yellow Pie Plate? – Passing on Personal Possessions

Date: February 15, 2017

Time: 12 – 1 p.m.

Location: Webinar

Contact: Brenda Long, longbr@msu.edu, 616-527-5357

Planning for the transfer of both titled and non-titled property is an important issue that can significantly impact family relations. “Who Gets Grandma’s Yellow Pie Plate?” will address six key decision making factors for non-titled property transfer and provide strategies to help you jumpstart conversations about this issue.

This workshop will help you learn:

Strategies to jumpstart conversations about inheritance

About the powerful messages in who gets what

The importance of planning for both titled and non-titled property

How complex emotional and family relationships impact personal property decisions

Six key decision making factors in non-titled property transfer

About resources, including a workbook, to help improve family decision making

Presented by

Brenda Long, MSU Extension Senior Extension Educator specializing in Financial and Homeownership Education

Cost: $10

Materials will be emailed to participant prior to session.