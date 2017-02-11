Who Gets Grandma’s Yellow Pie Plate? – Passing on Personal Possessions

Date: February 15, 2017
Time: 12 – 1 p.m.
Location: Webinar
Contact: Brenda Long, longbr@msu.edu, 616-527-5357
Web based education
Log on from the comfort of your own home or convenient place with Internet
Planning for the transfer of both titled and non-titled property is an important issue that can significantly impact family relations. “Who Gets Grandma’s Yellow Pie Plate?” will address six key decision making factors for non-titled property transfer and provide strategies to help you jumpstart conversations about this issue.
Presented by
Cost: $10
This workshop will help you learn:
- Strategies to jumpstart conversations about inheritance
- About the powerful messages in who gets what
- The importance of planning for both titled and non-titled property
- How complex emotional and family relationships impact personal property decisions
- Six key decision making factors in non-titled property transfer
- About resources, including a workbook, to help improve family decision making
Brenda Long, MSU Extension Senior Extension Educator specializing in Financial and Homeownership Education
Materials will be emailed to participant prior to session.
Comments