Who Gets Grandma’s Yellow Pie Plate? – Passing on Personal Possessions

Date: February 15, 2017
Time: 12 – 1 p.m.
Location: Webinar
Contact: Brenda Long, longbr@msu.edu, 616-527-5357

Web based education
Log on from the comfort of your own home or convenient place with Internet

Planning for the transfer of both titled and non-titled property is an important issue that can significantly impact family relations. “Who Gets Grandma’s Yellow Pie Plate?” will address six key decision making factors for non-titled property transfer and provide strategies to help you jumpstart conversations about this issue.

This workshop will help you learn:

  •     Strategies to jumpstart conversations about inheritance
  •     About the powerful messages in who gets what
  •     The importance of planning for both titled and non-titled property
  •     How complex emotional and family relationships impact personal property decisions
  •     Six key decision making factors in non-titled property transfer
  •     About resources, including a workbook, to help improve family decision making

Presented by
Brenda Long, MSU Extension Senior Extension Educator specializing in Financial and Homeownership Education

Cost: $10
Materials will be emailed to participant prior to session.

