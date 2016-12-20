German Chocolate Slab Pie – Chocolate Challenge 2016 – 2nd Place

From: Dolly Votruba, AuGres

Ingredients:

Crust:

2 cups Flour 2 teaspoons Pioneer Sugar

½ cup Pecan Meal 1 cup Unsalted Butter, cubed

2 teaspoons Kosher Salt 8 tablespoons Cold Buttermilk

Filling:

2 – 4 oz. pkgs. German Chocolate, chopped ¼ teaspoon Salt

½ cup Butter 8 Egg Yolks at room temperature

2 – 12 oz. cans Evaporated Milk 1 ½ heaping teaspoons Vanilla

2 ½ scant cups Pioneer Sugar 2 cups Flaked Coconut

4 tablespoons Cornstarch 2 cups Chopped Pecans

Method:

For the crust: Mix the flour, pecan meal, salt and sugar in a bowl. Cut in the butter until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Add the buttermilk to the center of the dough until the mixture comes together. Knead the dough gently in the bowl. Flatten into a disk. Wrap in plastic wrap and chill 30 minutes. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Roll the dough into a 17 x 12 inch rectangle. Place into a 15 ½ by 10 ½ inch jelly roll pan, pressing into the bottom and up the sides. Crimp edges as desired. Cover dough with parchment paper. Top with dry beans or pie weights and bake for 20 minutes.

For the filling: Melt the chocolate and butter in a small saucepan. Remove from the heat, and slowly stir in the evaporated milk. Set aside. In a medium bowl, whisk the sugar, cornstarch and salt. In a small bowl, whisk the egg yolks and vanilla while slowly adding the chocolate mixture. Pour over the cornstarch mixture while stirring to combine. Take the weights and parchment paper off the crust. Pour the chocolate mixture evenly over the crust. Combine the pecans and coconut, and sprinkle over the chocolate. Bake at 325 degrees for 35 to 45 minutes or until almost set. Cool completely, about 1 to 2 hours. Serve with whipping cream whipped with some vanilla and sugar on each slice.