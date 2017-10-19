Genesee County Man Killed by Rock Thrown from Overpass

Police in Genesee County are looking for a suspect or suspects believed to be responsible for throwing rocks from an overpass over I-75, causing a man’s death. A vehicle was headed south on the highway around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18, when a large rock crashed through the windshield at Dodge Rd. in Vienna Township. The rock struck the 32-year-old passenger from Mt. Morris, who was transported to Hurley Medical Center. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Four other vehicles were reported to have been struck, though there’s no word on any other injuries.

I-75 at Exit 131 was closed until about 1:40 a.m. the following morning. Police believe the rocks were transported from somewhere else before being thrown from the overpass. Investigators are considering the incident as a possible homicide. They are asking anyone with dash cam or home surveillance footage near the area to contact police, especially between the times of 7:00-8:30 p.m. A $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest. Tips can be phoned into the Genesee County Sheriff’s Department at (810) 257-3422. Anonymous tips can be left by calling Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL (5245).