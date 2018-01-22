Gas Station Clerk Foils Robbery Attempt

A gas station clerk in Essexville got the best of a would be robber Monday, Jan. 22. Hampton Township police say a 36-year-old male went into the Admiral station at 2626 Center Ave. around 1:45 a.m. The man asked for several cartons of cigarettes, valued at nearly $200. When the 61-year-old male clerk handed them over, the suspect allegedly attempted to leave without paying. The clerk fought with the man, restraining him until police arrived. Both men received minor injuries. The suspect was taken to a local hospital and is awaiting formal charges of unarmed robbery. The clerk refused treatment.