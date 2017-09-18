Garber Management Group Acquires Martin Chevrolet

Garber Management Group, owner of 16 auto dealerships around the country, has added another long time Saginaw dealership to its family.

Bill Martin, the third generation owner of Martin Chevrolet, decided it was time to move on from the dealership and worked out a deal with Garber. While he had several offers from auto dealers around the country, he specifically chose Garber for their shared Saginaw heritage and the company’s commitment to excellent customer care and involvement with the community.

Martin says the company and its president, Dick Garber, are a perfect match for Martin Chevrolet.

“I don’t have to tell anybody, (Garber) is one of the most caring, compassionate, giving back operations and individuals in Saginaw. I mean, there couldn’t have been a better fit. It’s absolutely a deal made in Heaven, as far as I’m concerned.”

Martin, the third generation owner of the dealership has plans to relax more with the transition, he says he will still be actively involved with the business.

“I’m not running away. I’m going to be here to help these people and I want it to be successful. Because obviously, if it isn’t, all that work that I’ve accomplished for all those years means nothing and that’s not going to happen.”

Garber says his professional respect for Martin has only increased during the deal.

“Dealing with him over the last 90 plus days, putting this together, my respect (for Martin) has grown even more so.”

Garber says the staff at Martin Chevrolet will still work for the dealership. General Manager of Garber Linwood Mike Wenglikowski will take the leadership reins of the newly acquired business to be renamed Garber Chevrolet Saginaw. Garber Management officially takes control on Oct. 2.