Garber Automotive Acquires Martin Chevrolet

Two local auto dealerships are joining forces. The Garber Automotive Group has announced the acquisition of Martin Chevrolet in Saginaw. After the merger becomes official on October 2, Martin Chevrolet will become Garber Chevrolet Saginaw. Garber Management Group President Dick Garber said they’re working to ensure a smooth transition for both the Martin staff and customers.

Garber said “We are proud to welcome Martin Chevrolet into our Garber family of dealerships…we are honored to be able to grow our family with such a find company We feel we are truly making Saginaw automotive history with the blending of our two families, and we look forward to continuing the long tradition that Martin Chevrolet has established for serving customers in Saginaw and the Great Lakes Bay Region.”

Third-generation owner of Martin Chevrolet, Bill Martin, said he’s very pleased to be entrusting his legacy to the Garber organization, pointing out that Dick Garber is also a third-generation owner of a heritage Saginaw business.

Garber Chevrolet Saginaw will become Garber Automotive’s 17th dealership. Leaders from both companies will talk more about the acquisition at a news conference scheduled for Monday at Martin Chevrolet.