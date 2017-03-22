Garage Fire In Saginaw Township Duplex Under Investigation

No injuries were reported in a late morning garage fire at a duplex on 3031 Arbutus off Shattuck between Center and Hemmeter in Saginaw Township.

Fire crews responded about 11:15 A-M Wednesday and blocked off a portion of Shattuck in order to fight the blaze which was contained to the garage with heavy damage there.

Only minor damage occurred to the duplex itself.

No dollar loss figure was available.

No one was home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters cleared the scene and reopened Shattuck after less than two hours.