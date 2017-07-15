Friday Night Live Concerts Back In Downtown Saginaw For 19th Season

Friday Night Live concert goer’s in downtown Saginaw enjoyed a Blues Brothers tribute band as the series kicked off its 19th season in Morley Plaza.

Positive Results Downtown Director Jeanne Conger says there’s no charge for admission.

There’s plenty of food vendors with free activities for children along with an adult beverage area.

Conger added concerts are scheduled for every Friday night between 5:30 and Nine P-M through August 18th.

Shows include Country Night next Friday with Latin Night July 28th.

There’s Disco and More August 4th followed by Classic Rock Night August 11th with the wrap up featuring Motown Night.