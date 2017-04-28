Freeland Walleye Festival Attracting Thousands To The Area This Weekend

It’s a big weekend of activities in and around Freeland with the annual Walleye Festival featuring its signature fishing tournament.

Organizers say fishing enthusiasts from as far away as Florida will be dropping lines into Saginaw Bay plus the Tittabawassee and other local rivers through late Sunday afternoon.

Shoppers were attracted by the numerous garage and rummage sales while children could check out the carnival.

There’s also a gambling tent for visitors to try their luck in along with a car show for people to check out.