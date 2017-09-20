Freeland Prison Inmates Will Be Training Service Dogs To Help Those Suffering From PTSD

Saginaw County’s Animal Care and Control Center is teaming up with the Saginaw Correctional Facility to help veterans and first responders suffering from PTSD or Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. The center’s Director Lisa Stoffel described the system to Saginaw County Commissioners. She said the dogs help the veterans do simple things like picking up keys, turning off lights or waking a person having a ‘night terror’ episode.

Many of the dogs in the program are pit bulls can connect emotionally and are very loyal to their owner. While some pit bulls used by criminals can be dangerous, Stoffel said the dogs are checked for temperment and dogs that may present a danger to the community are euthanized.

The Eisenhower Project is providing funding and professional trainers to work with the inmates training the dogs. The training session last 12 weeks, meeting twice a week at the prison on Pierce Road. The program is called MI DOC … Michigan Dogs of Correction.

If a dog does not fit with the program, the animal offered for adoption by the community.