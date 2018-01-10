Freeland Prison Inmates Seeing Hope Thanks To Programming Offered In Part By Delta College

Delta College and the Michigan Department of Corrections are cooperating on a Second Chance Pell Partnership.

A limited amount of federal Pell scholarship money is being made available to help nearly 30 selected selected inmates at the Saginaw Correctional Facility in Freeland take business management and related courses.

Delta Associate Professor of Management Bruce Kemmer actually goes into the prison to teach the inmates, saying they’re a good group to work with.

Kemmer added the program started last January with the success of the inmates in Michigan and other states taking courses to be evaluated after three years.

Kemmer and others who briefed College trustees at their monthly dinner meeting Tuesday read letters from some of the inmates who praised the program for giving them goals to focus on and a hope of turning their lives around.