Freeland High School Student Dies In Shooting

Tittabawassee Township Police detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old Freeland High School student. The shooting happened about 2:00 Sunday morning in the basement of the victim’s home in the 9000 block of North River Road.

The shooting followed a bonfire at the victim’s home. Investigators have talked with several Freeland High School students who were at the home when the shooting happened. It’s not known at this time is the shooting was intentional or accidental. Police suspect alcohol is a factor.

Saginaw County victims advocates and a Freeland High School counselor were called to the scene to talk with the students. Freeland School Distric Superintendent Matt Cairy will have support staff available at the school Monday morning to help students during their time of grief.