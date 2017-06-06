Frankenmuth Police Arrest Man After He Stabs Himself Multiple Times

A 39 year old man from Farmington Hills is being treated at a Saginaw area hospital for multiple self-inflicted stab wounds following a standoff with

Frankenmuth Police in the parking lot of Zehnder’s Splash Village.

Officers first noticed the man asleep behind the wheel of his vehicle around 3:05 P-M Tuesday.

A check of his record showed him wanted on a criminal bench warrant for a probation violation out of Oakland County for strangulation.

As officers approached, he pulled a knife, cut his throat and began stabbing himself.

He was initially ordered to stop, but drove a short distance instead before stopping his vehicle while still in the parking lot.

He refused an initial command to exit the vehicle.

Additional police arrived with a perimeter being set and after some 35 minutes of negotiations, the man requested to speak with a family member on a cell phone.

Officers disabled his vehicle with patrol vehicles to prevent his escape.

He again refused to comply with an order to exit his vehicle at which time the windows were broken and the subject pulled out and arrested.

State Police and Saginaw County Sheriff’s Deputies assisted Frankenmuth Police.