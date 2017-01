Authorities in Frankenmuth had to close South Main between Tuscola and Genesee just before 9:00 p.m., Friday for about two hours.

Police and fire personnel responded to a report of a strong odor of natural gas. The source of that odor turned out to be from the vacant Satow Drug Store at 308 South Main.

No evacuations were ordered during the street closure as Consumers Energy workers stabilized the situation.

No injuries were reported.