Frankenmuth Hosts Michigan’s Celebration Of German Unity Day For First Time

The celebration in Michigan of German Unity Day when West and East Germany joined together in 1990 at the end of the Cold War came to Frankenmuth for the first time Tuesday with an event at the Bavarian Inn Restaurant.

Organizers recognized the ties binding Germans and Americans in hopes of increased investment by German companies in Michigan and elsewhere nation-wide.

The event also highlighted two of “Little Bavaria’s” matriarchs, Irene Bronner and Dorothy Zehnder who received the “Angel Award” for their life long contributions to the community.

For her part, Zehnder who’s 95 adds staying active is part of the reason for her longevity along with good genes from her parents and eating lots of chicken.