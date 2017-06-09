Frankenmuth Bavarian Festival Is Back Downtown Along Main Street

It’s Bavarian Festival weekend in Frankenmuth.

Festival Chairman Russ Uphold notes that the Festival is back downtown along Main Street for the first time in roughly 25 years in an effort to cater more to all the different generations of people who come to see the event.

Sunday at One P-M is the time for the traditional Festival Parade with over 100 entries participating.

Model railroad train lovers can check out the 200 square foot layout of the award winning H-O gauge models set up by the Great Lakes Chapter of European Train Enthusiasts.

That’s in Fischer Hall along Main Street next to the Historical Museum.

Hours there are 10 to Six Saturday and 10 to Three Sunday and there’s no admission charge.