Frankenmuth Area Churches Learn Safety Tips To Prepare For An Emergency

In the wake of a mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, five Frankenmuth area churches are learning how to prevent a recurrence in their church. Critical Incident Management’s Thomas Mynsberge says having a plan before it happens is the best way to prevent something.

A retired Michigan State Police trooper, Mynsberge said the ushers are a good safety source to lock the doors as the worship service starts and be aware of what may be happening in the parking lot. If something looks suspicious, don’t hesitate to call 911.

All schools in Saginaw County have similar emergency plans so personnel from any public safety unit know how to handle the situation. He said the plan calls for first officers on the scene enter the building to confront the shooter as soon as possible, rather that waiting for a SWAT team.

Mynsberge said using simple to understand code words describing the emergency should be developed to help move people to safety. The plan can also be used in other situations, like a bomb threat, weather emergency or a toxic chemical release.

Father Bob Byrne from Frankenmuth’s Blessed Trinity Catholic Church will be meeting with his parish council to develop an emergency plan.