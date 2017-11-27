Fourth Grader Collecting for Toys for Tots

A nine-year-old student at Peace Lutheran School in Saginaw Township is accepting donations for Toys For Tots. Fourth grader Michaela Witgen began the drive in October so other children could have a happy Christmas holiday. She has collected 72 new toys so far. She’s aiming for 100. She has also accepted donations of pop cans and bottle return slips to purchase more toys.

Witgen is organizing a bake sale on November 30 and has started a No Collar for a Dollar Day at her school, where students can pay one dollar to forgo the usual dress code. Anyone wanting to donate a new, unwrapped toy for Witgen’s Toys for Tots drive can drop one off at Peace Lutheran Church at 3427 Adams Ave. in Saginaw by December 3 or the school at 3161 Lawndale Rd. by December 1. For more information, visit www.PeaceSaginaw.org.