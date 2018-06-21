Four Indicted In Recent Gang Initiation Beating In Genesee Township

Flint area law enforcement officials say they’re intent on thwarting gang related activity including a recent vicious assault in Genesee Township seen primarily as an initiation type event.

A 15 year old male was beaten before having the initials of the gang “M O B 662” carved into his chest.

They’re described as an offshoot of the Bloods which has a nationwide reach.

Four people have been arrested and face charges following the unsealing of a federal indictment Thursday.

The suspects are identified as Doniel Heard of Canton, Talasha Willis of Flint, Kimberly Perryman of Mount Morris and Alina White of Waterford.

They’re each charged with a count of assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering and interference with commerce by robbery.