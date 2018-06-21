Four Indicted In Recent Gang Initiation Beating In Genesee Township
By John Hall
|
Jun 21, 2018 @ 9:51 PM
Police lights by night

Flint area law enforcement officials say they’re intent on thwarting gang related activity including a recent vicious assault in Genesee  Township seen primarily as an initiation type event.

A 15 year old male was beaten before having the initials of the gang “M O B 662” carved into his chest.

They’re described as an offshoot of the Bloods which has a nationwide reach.

Four people have been arrested and face charges following  the unsealing of a federal indictment Thursday.

The suspects are identified as Doniel  Heard of Canton, Talasha Willis of Flint, Kimberly Perryman of  Mount Morris and Alina White of Waterford.

They’re each charged with a count of assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering and interference with commerce by robbery.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Airport Commission Approves Runway Repaving And Extends Spirit Partnership Foundations to Help Fund Delta Midland Center Robbery Suspect in I-75 Drain Pipe Arrested Saginaw School Board Approves Budget And Teachers Contract Saginaw Non Profit Making A Difference for Young People Saginaw Students Receive Bicycles For Good Bus Behavior
Comments