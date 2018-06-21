Foundations to Help Fund Delta Midland Center

The Dow Chemical Foundation and the Dow Corning Foundation are offering a combined $6 million to build a new Delta Midland Center, with construction slated to begin in the fall of 2019. The center will contain classrooms, science and computer labs, training centers and more, with a focus on STEM education for employment opportunities around the Great Lakes Bay Region.

The first floor of the center will also house the Andrew N. Liveris Innovation Institute, named for the former CEO of the Dow Chemical Company. The Institute will be a collaboration to provide Midland-area teachers with an immersive learning environment of focused programming, in the areas of advanced manufacturing, sustainable innovation and global citizenship.

The Dow Chemical Foundation will provide $1.5 millions in funding to the University of Michigan for staffing a programming to support the Institute’s mission. Dow and U of M will also create Dow Innovation Fellows, a program to develop educational experiences for Midland-area teachers and high school students, by sharing Dow’s expertise in manufacturing and providing access to cutting edge techniques.