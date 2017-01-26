Former U.S. Attorney General Speaks At Saginaw Valley State University

Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder spoke at Saginaw Valley State University Wednesday as part of the annual Doctor Martin Luther King, Junior, celebration.

Holder says there’s little doubt race relations have improved in the last half century with Holder becoming the first African American attorney general under the first African American President Barack Obama.

He acknowledged relations between law enforcement and minority communities are tense in many areas of the country due to many recent shootings of unarmed African-Americans.

Holder believes constructive dialogue could help both sides close the divide.

He also called for enhanced police training including techniques to help deescalate confrontations before deadly force has to be used.

Related Content

Historic Bay City Building Reveals Its Past
Antique Aircraft Built in Saginaw Returns Home
Saginaw County Reveals Second Draft of 2017 Budget...
Bay County Receives Clean Audit Plus Invasive Spec...
Demolition Continues on Two Historic Saginaw Build...
Saginaw Spirit Name New Head Coach
  • Comments

    Comments