Former U.S. Attorney General Speaks At Saginaw Valley State University

Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder spoke at Saginaw Valley State University Wednesday as part of the annual Doctor Martin Luther King, Junior, celebration.

Holder says there’s little doubt race relations have improved in the last half century with Holder becoming the first African American attorney general under the first African American President Barack Obama.

He acknowledged relations between law enforcement and minority communities are tense in many areas of the country due to many recent shootings of unarmed African-Americans.

Holder believes constructive dialogue could help both sides close the divide.

He also called for enhanced police training including techniques to help deescalate confrontations before deadly force has to be used.