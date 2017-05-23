Former Sheriff’s Deputy Sentenced After Gun Related Incident Last November

A former Bay County Sheriff’s Deputy will spend 30 days in jail for firing a gun in a high school classroom with the bullet striking a teacher.

Adam Brown received his sentence from Bay County Circuit Court Judge Harry Gill Monday.

Brown’s two decade plus career with the Sheriff’s Office ended after the November 11th incident in the Western High School-Middle School complex in Auburn.

While using a machine in the school’s robotics room to test the trigger pull of one of his weapons, Brown’s gun fired with the bullet going through a wall into an adjoining classroom with about 30 students in it before deflecting and eventually grazing a teacher in the neck.

She still suffers from emotional trauma and will continue to require counseling.

Brown who was Western’s school resource officer for most of his career did not initially acknowledge firing the weapon and tried to throw the bullet away before it was discovered by a K-Nine unit.

A State Police report eventually went to the Tuscola County Prosecutor to avoid any conflict or appearance of impropriety.

If Brown complies with what amounts to probation for the next year, he’d be allowed to withdraw his no contest plea to tampering with evidence which is a four year felony and instead plead to two lesser misdemeanors.