Former Saginaw Foundry Property Slated to Become Parkland

Land where the former General Motors Malleable Iron plant in Saginaw once operated on the city’s south side may be turned into parkland.

Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources plans to buy 334 acres of the property from the Revitalizing Auto Communities Environmental Response Trust for a nominal cost of $10 and turn it into an urban park. The land includes wetlands, shallow ponds and a forested river corridor. Uses could include fishing, hiking and biking.

General Motors closed Malleable Iron in 2007.

(photo credit: WSGW News Dept.)