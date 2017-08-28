Former Bay City Manager Dies In Auto Accident

Bay City’s former city manager, W. Larry Collins, is remembered as a man who lived a life full of kindness, service, generosity and faith. The 92-year-old Collins died August 23rd, from injuries suffered after being struck by a car in Mount Pleasant.

Collins was Bay City’s top executive from 1968 until 1971. He also served in administrative positions in Mount Pleasant, Battle Creek, East Detroit, Pontiac and Port Huron.

The Beloit, Wisconsin, native received a bachelor of science degree in meteorology from the California Institute of Technology and a masters degree in public administration from the University of Michigan.

He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and was called back to active duty during the Korean War.

There will be a funeral at the First United Methodist Church in Mount Pleasant Tuesday morning.