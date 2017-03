Veteran broadcasters in the Great Lakes Bay Region are mourning the death of a former colleague.

67-year-old Detroit native Rich Fisher died Friday morning after a lengthy illness. Fisher started his broadcasting career at WATZ Radio in Alpena before moving to Flint’s WJRT-TV where he was a reporter and anchor for five years. He also worked at Detroit TV stations WXYZ, WJBK and Fox 2.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.